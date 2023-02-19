Following PM’s request, MQM-P not to participate in NA by-polls

After the two main parties in the ruling coalition, the PPP and PML-Nd, decided against contesting the upcoming by-polls for National Assembly seats, their third partner, the MQM-P, has decided to follow suit.

The MQM-P Coordination Committee on Sunday decided not to participate in the by-elections. The committee members said they are following the prime minister’s suggestion in view of the country’s situation.

Just a day ago, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had requested MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui not to contest the by-elections.

In a meeting held at the party’s Bahadurabad office in Karachi, the MQM Coordination Committee decided that they will not be able to serve the people through by-elections for only three months.

The MQM will now begin preparations from tomorrow for their campaign regarding the census.

The meeting was attended by party leader Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar and Nasreen Jalil among others.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the coordination committee was held at the same office under the chairmanship of the party’s Senior Deputy Convenor Nasreen Jalil to thrash out a plan regarding the polls.

In the meeting, detailed consultation was held to finalize the names of candidates for by-elections to be held on seats in Karachi.

Moreover, a plan to raise awareness and garner support from various cities of Sindh on the census, to begin from March 1, was also reviewed.

It was decided to display full street support in Karachi and Hyderabad in the coming days.

At the end of the meeting, prayers were offered for the personnel martyred in the recent terrorist attacks.