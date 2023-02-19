KPO attack death toll rises to 5, as injured SSU official martyred

A Special Security Unit officer, who was injured in the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office, has died of his wounds, taking the death toll in the incident to five.

The martyr, Abdul Latif, was injured in the exchange of fire with terrorists during the attack on Friday. The number of martyrs in the attack has increased to five.

On the other hand, following the attack on the Karachi Police Office, security agencies conducted various operations in the city and detained more than 10 suspects.

Facilitators to be punished too

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon chaired a high-level meeting regarding foolproof security. He said the KPO attack was extremely shocking, and the investigation will be taken to its logical conclusion.

The IGP said the protection of life and property of the people was their first priority. The facilitators of the terrorists killed in the attack must also be brought to justice, he ordered.

The meeting decided that special attention will be paid to the security of important government offices, buildings and training centers.

It should be noted that a case of the KPO attack has been registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Saddar station house officer, and includes sections of terrorism, murder and attempted murder, among other provisions.

The case has been registered against the three attackers who were killed, their absconding associates and facilitators.

Meanwhile, hand grenades, two pistols and bullets were found during another search of the parking lot of the Karachi Police Office.