Imran rues ‘deep fake’ videos prepared, phones tapped to blackmail people

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan says “deep fake videos” have been recorded for blackmailing purposes, and claimed three party leaders are being blackmailed.

In a virtual address from his residence in Lahore alongside party leader Dr Yasmin Rashid, Imran claimed Maryam Nawaz and former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Bajwa had said they had videos of certain people.

“Is this happening to blackmail people in the country?” he questioned.

He started off by mentioning the recent audio leak purportedly featuring Dr Rashid wherein she is speaking to Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar. Mr Khan asked why the call was leaked.

“In addition to tapping people’s phone calls, deep fake videos are being prepared. Party members are being told that their videos are being made. According to the law, no one’s phone can be tapped without the permission of the court,” he asserted.

The former premier then recalled the audio leaks that purportedly featured him, including one with his former principal secretary Azam Khan, as well as those supposedly featuring his wife.

“I have sought the Supreme Court’s attention on this. The Constitution protects our privacy. Leaking a prime minister’s calls is a violation of the Official Secrets Act,” Imran maintained, and asked the courts to take notice of this situation.

He also stated that the nation was looking to the judiciary for ensuring elections are held within 90 days ion Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He alleged that Dr Yasmin’s was audio tape was leaked to sabotage the JIT’s inquiry into the assassination attempt on him in Wazirabad last year.

He then claimed certain police officials had been appointed in Punjab to act against his party.

“The caretaker government of Punjab has been established with an agenda. We request the court to save society from blackmailers.”

‘Major attack’ on basic rights

Dr Rashid said she was following up the JIT investigation, headed by CCPO Dogar. She said the official had claimed there were three shooters involved, and evidence was presented in court.

Following that, she claimed, officers were started to be blackmailed, but the CCPO remained steadfast. He was removed, and his successor sealed the entire JIT record.

“The evidence of the attack on Imran Khan is not being presented, and witnesses are also being disappeared,” Dr Rashid alleged.

Under the Fair Trail Act, she remarked, their phones could not be tapped. She deemed the tapping “a major attack on basic human rights”.