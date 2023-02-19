FIA arrests two Nigerian nationals in online fraud case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Circle, Quetta has arrested two Nigerian nationals suspected to be involved in a case of online fraud.

An FIA spokesperson said the suspects looted the complainant on the pretext of offering a mobile phone and $10,000 as a reward.

The duo extorted Rs419,500 in the name of taxes and customs clearance, the spokesperson added.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Onkshi Stephen and Promes Amikan.

They have been arrested from Islamabad, and their mobile phones impounded.

A case against the suspects has been registered under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act.