PSL 8 Live score updates: Lahore Qalandars elect to field first against Karachi Kings

Lahore Qalandars waited many days for their second match of PSL 8 and it’s against their arch-rivals Karachi Kings at National Bank Cricket Arena. Karachi Kings are hoping to avoid fourth consecutive loss.

Karachi Kings batting

Matthew Wade and James Vince opened for Karachi Kings and fans had a chance to see Matthew Wade vs Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first over, first time since they faced each other in 2021 World Cup semifinal.

Karachi Kings scored nine runs in first over and eight runs in second to have 17 runs in first two overs.

Wade and Vince kept playing shots all over the ground and helped their team reach 50 in the sixth over.

Karachi Kings finally lost their first wicket for 70 runs in the eighth over when Matthew Wade got run out on 36 runs.

Haider Ali joined James Vince on the crease and made sure that the flow of runs did not stop, as they reached 100 in the 11th over and had 102 runs at the end of 11th over.

Liam Dawson gave Lahore Qalandars the breakthrough in the 12th over as he bowled Haider Ali for 18 runs.

Zaman Khan bowled James Vince for 46 runs whereas Haris Rauf dismissed Shoaib Malik for 10 runs to break the flow of runs for Karachi Kings.

The 2020 PSL Champions added only 28 runs from 11th to 15th over and had 130 for the loss of four wickets at the end of 15th over.

Karachi Kings scored 46 runs in next four overs to reach 176 in 19 overs but Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled Ben Cutting for 20 runs in the last over.

