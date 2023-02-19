PSL 8 Live score updates: Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs

Live scores

Karachi Kings won their first match in Pakistan Super League (PSL 8) by 67 runs against their rivals Lahore Qalandars as they scored 185 runs while batting first whereas Lahore were bowled out for 118 runs.

Lahore Qalandars batting

Lahore Qalandars scored seven runs off the first over but then Mirza Baig attacked Akif Javed for two sixes in the second over.

They added 15 runs in the next two overs to reach 39 for no loss in four overs.

But Aamer Yamin bowled Fakhar Zaman in the fifth over to give Karachi Kings the breakthrough.

They lost their second wicket for 45 runs when Shai Hope was dismissed by Muhammad Amir.

Lahore Qalandars slowed down their run rate as they added 26 runs in next 4 overs to have 70 runs in 10 overs but did not lose any more wickets.

Lahore lost three more wickets in next three overs and added 27 more runs to have 97 runs in 15 overs.

The tourists kept losing wickets in regular intervals and were bowled out for 118 runs in the 19th over.

Akif Javed picked up four wickets for Karachi Kings and was given the player of the match awards for his magnificent spell.

Karachi Kings batting

Matthew Wade and James Vince opened for Karachi Kings and fans had a chance to see Matthew Wade vs Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first over, first time since they faced each other in 2021 World Cup semifinal.

Karachi Kings scored nine runs in first over and eight runs in second to have 17 runs in first two overs.

Wade and Vince kept playing shots all over the ground and helped their team reach 50 in the sixth over.

Karachi Kings finally lost their first wicket for 70 runs in the eighth over when Matthew Wade got run out on 36 runs.

Haider Ali joined James Vince on the crease and made sure that the flow of runs did not stop, as they reached 100 in the 11th over and had 102 runs at the end of 11th over.

Liam Dawson gave Lahore Qalandars the breakthrough in the 12th over as he bowled Haider Ali for 18 runs.

Zaman Khan bowled James Vince for 46 runs whereas Haris Rauf dismissed Shoaib Malik for 10 runs to break the flow of runs for Karachi Kings.

The 2020 PSL Champions added only 28 runs from 11th to 15th over and had 130 for the loss of four wickets at the end of 15th over.

Karachi Kings scored 46 runs in next four overs to reach 176 in 19 overs but Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled Ben Cutting for 20 runs in the last over.

Imad Wasim smashed Shaheen Shah Afridi for a four off the last ball to help Karachi Kings reach 185 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

