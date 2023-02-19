PTI’s Usman Dar, brothers summoned by anti-corruption dept tomorrow
Brothers warned of ex-parte decision if they fail to appear, their statements
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Usman Dar, and his brothers Umar Dar and Aamir Dar are the latest to come on the radar of the anti-corruption department.
The Punjab anti-corruption department has issued notices to the Dar brothers to appear on February 20.
The trio has been asked to appear before the Lahore anti-corruption assistant director at 1pm on Monday, to participate in an inquiry.
The brothers have been asked to give their statements in the inquiry, failing which an ex-parte decision will be taken, as per the notice.
Tweeting about the notice, Usman Dar said the country has defaulted, while the government’s priority is booking opponents in cases.