PTI’s Usman Dar, brothers summoned by anti-corruption dept tomorrow

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Usman Dar, and his brothers Umar Dar and Aamir Dar are the latest to come on the radar of the anti-corruption department.

The Punjab anti-corruption department has issued notices to the Dar brothers to appear on February 20.

The trio has been asked to appear before the Lahore anti-corruption assistant director at 1pm on Monday, to participate in an inquiry.

The brothers have been asked to give their statements in the inquiry, failing which an ex-parte decision will be taken, as per the notice.

Tweeting about the notice, Usman Dar said the country has defaulted, while the government’s priority is booking opponents in cases.