Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

PTI’s Usman Dar, brothers summoned by anti-corruption dept tomorrow

Brothers warned of ex-parte decision if they fail to appear, their statements
Tikka Sani Feb 19, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Usman Dar, and his brothers Umar Dar and Aamir Dar are the latest to come on the radar of the anti-corruption department.

The Punjab anti-corruption department has issued notices to the Dar brothers to appear on February 20.

The trio has been asked to appear before the Lahore anti-corruption assistant director at 1pm on Monday, to participate in an inquiry.

The brothers have been asked to give their statements in the inquiry, failing which an ex-parte decision will be taken, as per the notice.

Tweeting about the notice, Usman Dar said the country has defaulted, while the government’s priority is booking opponents in cases.

Corruption

sialkot

Usman Dar

Anti corruption

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div