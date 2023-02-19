Imran Khan wants chaos, country to default: Rana Sana

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said while the PML-N is striving to pull the country out of the multiple crises, PTI chief Imran Khan wants to spread chaos, and is struggling for the country to default.

Addressing the party’s worker convention in Rawalpindi, the minister said the gathering has been organized to prepare for the elections.

Taking a swipe at Sheikh Rashid, he said the former minister has been saying the PML-N is running from elections, and asked him to look at the crowd of PML-N workers at the gathering.

“The PML-N will defeat the ‘devil of Pindi’ on both the seats of the city,” he maintained.

He further claimed Imran Khan wants the country to suffer from instability. The one who wants to start a ‘Jail Bharo’ movement is hiding in a bunker, he remarked.

The minister challenged Imran to start his campaign to court arrest, saying he will respond in such a way that the PTI chief would never imagine.

Also addressing the gathering, former party senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said they were aware of the difficult situation in which the government took over.

“The PML-N is trying to stabilize the country,” he vowed, adding there is a political price for stabilizing the country.

The PML-N has always succeeded from Rawalpindi, Mr Abbasi said, adding whether by-elections or general elections, the party will win.

“We have to work hard and field good candidates in the constituency,” he stated.