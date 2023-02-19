No consultation possible on Punjab, KP polls, ECP tells President Alvi

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday told President Arif Alvi that no consultation is possible over the elections to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

A letter issued by ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan to the president’s secretary, shared on Twitter on Sunday, stated that the electoral body was well aware of its constitutional and legal obligations.

“It is pertinent to mention that Article 105 read with Article 112 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, provides the procedure for appointment of poll date in case of dissolution of the provincial assemblies,” it stated.

The ECP secretary informed the president that the commission — following the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies — had approached the governors of both provinces for deciding a date for holding the polls. He said the Punjab and KP governors had responded to the letters, but were yet to issue a date.

In reference to Lahore High Court’s (LHC) directive for the Punjab election date, the letter stated that the ECP held a consultative meeting with Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman in line with the orders, but the latter expressed his intention to avail a legal remedy against the judgment as “it was not binding on him”.

The ECP secretary told the president that the commission had sought further guidance from the high court via a miscellaneous plea, and challenged its order via a separate intra-court appeal “on the ground that the process of consultation with the Governor is not provided in the Constitution”.

Moreover, three writ petitions had also been filed in the Peshawar High Court, seeking directions for announcing a date for holding general elections in KP, he added.

“It is clarified that the Constitution does not empower the Election Commission to appoint a poll date in case of dissolution of a provincial Assembly by the Governor or due to afflux of time as provided in Article 112(1) of the Constitution,” the letter read.