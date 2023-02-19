Security forces carry out final search operation at KPO, recover more weapons, devices

Security forces including southeast police, army bomb disposal squads, and K9 teams on Saturday conducted a final search operation at the Karachi police office to tighten security.

The operation covered the entire area, including the building, parking, and adjoining sections.

During the search, the security forces recovered 12 more accessories that were believed to have been used by terrorists.

The seized items included hand grenades, two pistols packed in plastic boxes with complete accessories, watches, wallets, used and unused 210 bullets, USBs, pistol holders, and suicide jackets.

Additionally, 9mm bullet packets, a dagger, a digital camera, and smart mobile phones were also recovered.

All of the items were handed over to the Saddar police by the bomb disposal team.

Meanwhile, the Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon called a meeting today to discuss the KPO attack.

Officials from CTD, Special Branch, Foreign Security Cell, Training, Finance, SSU, and Rapid Response Force are expected to participate. Zonal DIGs, Range DIGs, and SSPs across Sindh were also summoned to the meeting.

The meeting is expected to focus on important security measures.

KPO attack

On Friday evening, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists stormed the Karachi Police Office, located on the main Shahrae Faisal artery.

The attack led to an hours-long siege and floor-by-floor operation by security forces in which all four attackers ended up being killed. In contrast, four security officials and civilians were killed and over 19 were injured.

After three and a half hour ordeal, a joint operation of the security forces managed to clear the main building of the KPO and of all terrorists, and a search operation was launched.