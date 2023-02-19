Watch Live
PSL 8 live score updates: Islamabad United elect to field first against Multan Sultans

Only one change for Sultans, no change for United
Samaa Web Desk Feb 19, 2023
<p>PHOTO: File</p>

Live scores

In this top of the table clash Islamabad United have won the toss and have elected to field first against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on Sunday afternoon.

Multan Sultans have played three matches in the tournament so far, winning two and losing one. They are on a win streak, winning their last two matches.

On the other hand, this is just Islamabad United’s second match for the eight season of PSL. They won their first match against Karachi Kings, seeming to pick off where they left off last year.

##Multan Sultans Batting

Islamabad United Playing XI

Islamabad have an unchanged side from the first match.

Multan Sultan Playing XI

Multan Sultans have made just one change, Muhammad Ilyas has come in for Sameen Gul.

