Minor earthquake rattles Balochistan, no damage reported

A minor earthquake rattled Kharan, the district of Balochistan on Sunday morning.

The quake was felt in different areas of Kharan and other adjoining areas at 11am. The temblor’s magnitude was recorded at 3.2 on the Richter scale.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) the epicenter of the earthquake was 29 kilometers southwest of Balochistan and took place at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports of damage and casualties.