Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Shab-e-Meraj observed with religious zeal, fervor

Muslims observed this night by praying, congregating, reciting Quran, and Supplicating
Web desk Feb 19, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Shab-e-Meraj was celebrated across the country Sunday night with religious zeal and great reverence. PHOTO: Online</p>

Shab-e-Meraj was celebrated across the country Sunday night with religious zeal and great reverence. PHOTO: Online

Shab-e-Meraj was celebrated across the country Sunday night with religious zeal and great reverence.

Shab-e-Meraj also known as Shab-e-Miraj-un-Nabi and Laylatul Meraj, is celebrated on the 27th night of Rajab to commemorate the journey of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Makkah to Jerusalem.

At the mosque, prophet Mohammad is said to have led the other prophets in prayer and then ascended to heaven to meet Allah Almighty.

Muslims observed this night by praying, congregating, reciting Quran, and Supplicating. They also fast during the day from dawn to dusk.

Pakistan

Shabe Meraj

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div