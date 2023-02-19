Shab-e-Meraj observed with religious zeal, fervor

Shab-e-Meraj was celebrated across the country Sunday night with religious zeal and great reverence.

Shab-e-Meraj also known as Shab-e-Miraj-un-Nabi and Laylatul Meraj, is celebrated on the 27th night of Rajab to commemorate the journey of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Makkah to Jerusalem.

At the mosque, prophet Mohammad is said to have led the other prophets in prayer and then ascended to heaven to meet Allah Almighty.

Muslims observed this night by praying, congregating, reciting Quran, and Supplicating. They also fast during the day from dawn to dusk.