FIR registered against attack on Karachi police office

The Karachi police have registered a case against Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) which occurred on Friday evening.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered under the complaint of Saddar Station House Officer (SHO) Khalid Hussain.

The case has been registered under murder and attempted murders sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and multiple sections of the Anti-terrorism Act at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.

According to the FIR, a group of terrorists attacked the Karachi police at 7:15 pm and used grenades side by side firing. Security forces aided the police in battling with the suspects.

Five members of the Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP), including three killed during crossfire, have been nominated in the case.

Further FIR details reveal that DIG South Irfan Baloch led the operation. Three terrorists were involved in the attack, one of them blew himself up on the third floor of the building, while another was killed during crossfire with the law enforcers on the fourth floor. The third suspect was also killed on the rooftop. Four officials of Rangers and police lost their lives in the operation.

The TTP claimed responsibility of the attack through social media. Two terrorists, riding a bike, dropped their three accomplices near the Saddar Police Lines and escaped. Five grenades and two suicide vests were seized after the operation.

Five-member committee formed to probe KPO attack

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IG) Ghulam Nabi on Saturday constituted a five-member committee to probe the terrorist attack on the office of the Karachi police chief a day earlier.

“A committee with the following composition is hereby constituted to enquire into the incident of attack on Karachi Police Office and supervise the investigations of the case,” according to a statement issued by the office of the Sindh IG.

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Zulfiqar Ali Larik will head the committee while other members of the body include Karachi South Zone DIGP Irfan Ali Baloch, Crime Investigation Agency DIGP Muhammad Karim Khan, Karachi CTD Operations Senior Superintendent of Police Tariq Nawaz and Karachi CTD Investigation Incharge Raja Umer Khitab.

The chairman of the committee can co-opt any other member required for conducting investigations, read the statement.

KPO attack

On Friday evening, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists stormed the Karachi Police Office, located on the main Shahrae Faisal artery.

The attack led to an hours-long siege and floor-by-floor operation by security forces in which all four attackers ended up being killed. In contrast, four security officials and civilians were killed and over 19 were injured.

After three and a half hour ordeal, a joint operation of the security forces managed to clear the main building of the KPO and of all terrorists, and a search operation was launched.