Sarfaraz’s seasoned captaincy helps Quetta Gladiators win

Former Pakistan and current Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Saturday showed his opposite number in Karachi Kings what experience in leadership looks like after navigating them to a six run win to win the battle at the bottom of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) table.

Speaking after the match, Ahmed noted that while Martin Guptil came out swining in a spectacular performance, smashing the first century of the tournament, it was the performance of his bowlers in the final five overs of the match that truly won it for them.

“In T20s, the final five overs are the most important,” he said.

Noting that late evening dew was a major factor, he paced the use of his fast bowlers to keep them fresher when he needed them the most.

He further said that he is trying to give confidence to his players.

On his match strategy, he said that he had asked his openers to play their natural game while being mindful of not losing wickets during the powerplay.

Asked about his performance, having scored little in the two matches, Ahmed said that he will try to score more runs.

He added that every player has their ups and downs, noting that he is able to sweep, but can’t get it right at the moment.

Asked about a few incidents where he showed his emotions, Ahmed noted that if he gets visibly angry, clips of it will start circulating.

However, he said that he will not change his natural style.

Asked if at any point he was worried, Ahmed conceded that the way Shoaib Malik and Irfan Khan were batting, victory was looking a little difficult.

On Saim Ayub’s performance, he said that the credit goes to the team management, adding that they knew he is talented and has a lot of shots in his repiotire.

But he hoped that Ayub wouldn’t play well against them.