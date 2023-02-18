Three-for-three KO: Karachi Kings lacking ‘finishing ability’, says Wasim

Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim on Saturday professed that the team was struggling in season 8 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), admitting that they were lacking the ability to finish matches after thrice losing when in positions to win.

In his post-match talk after losing to Quetta Gladiators by six runs at the National Bank Arena in Karachi on Saturday, Wasim was asked just what seemed to be the problem.

“We lost all three matches by a narrow margin,” he said, adding, “We are unable to finish matches.”

While he did not point any fingers, he did express his frustration with his bowlers who, he thought, gave away far too many runs in the final over and let the game slip.

“We have played well in sessions but have been unable to win,” he said, adding, “Good teams are those that make a comeback in tough situations.”

He praised Martin Guptill for batting well, and noted that the Kings simply did not bowl well enough.

“We have to improve our performances,” he stressed.

Wasim, who was dismissed cheaply before veteran batsman Shoaib Malik and Irfan Khan stabilized the innings, defended the all-rounder.

“There is no one who is as good a batter as Shoaib Malik at his age,” he said.

With the Kings struggling to chase scores, Wasim contended that they were not facing the hangover of losing Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the close season.

“It has nothing to do with losing Babar [Azam] from the team, we did not play well,” he asserted, suggesting that the feelings are still raw and the Kinggs’ dependence on Azam is having an impact.

Wasim insisted that all the players in the team are match winners and that they are working on making the right combinations.

Having failed at that and delivered three defeats in a row that has all but put the Kings out of the tournament, Wasim was adamant he felt no pressure.

“I am not feeling any pressure as the captain,” he said.

“We will fight till we are eliminated,” he said, adding that they are aiming to get to the playoffs.

With his interaction with pacer Muhammad Amir going viral, Wasim defended him.

“I have not spoken to Aamir. Fast bowlers tend to have an aggressive personality.”

He added that if there is no fine, then bowlers need to be aggressive.

Without outlining how, Wasim said that once the Kings start start winning, things for them will improve automatically.