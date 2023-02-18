Khawaja Asif slams Sethi’s tweet on PSL-security officials ‘comparison’

Reacting strongly to a now-deleted tweet by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif regretted that the PCB boss compared the state’s security establishment with the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Mr Asif said, according to Mr Sethi, the TTP attack on the security establishment was “halal” (justified), but “haram” (unjustified) on the PSL.

The minister said the country’s elite only cared about its own interests, and that national security and precious lives of the police and army are ‘disposable’.

It is pertinent to note that PCB Chairman Najam Sethi tweeted that the “TTP have said they will only target state security establishment because various “deals” have broken down. There is no threat to PSL. It will go on”.

Moments later, he deleted the tweet following immense backlash.