Vision Group increases minimum per-month wage to Rs40,000

In the times of skyrocketing inflation, the Vision Group has taken a major step for employees’ welfare by increasing the minimum wage to Rs40,000 per month in all the companies under the Group.

Chairman of the Vision Group, Mr Abdul Aleem Khan, said: “Every individual working in an organization is entitled to have a decent, comfortable living. Let’s do our part to make it happen.”

Besides, the Vision Group also has a group-wide policy of providing employees with bonuses on Eids.

Mr Khan and Vision Group had acquired SAMAA TV in October 2021.

The Vision Group runs several projects in various sectors, including real estate development, pharmaceutical industry, cinemas, schools, construction industry and news media.

Major projects under the Group include Park View City, PDH Laboratories (Pvt.) Ltd Lahore, SAMAA TV, CineStar IMAX Theatre, The National School, and the Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation.