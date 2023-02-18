Imran alleges judges being pressurized with ‘illegal phone tapping’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday separately met with former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi, former minister Sheikh Rashid and noted columnists at his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore.

Mr Elahi expressed his all-out support for the PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo’ movement. During the meeting, the two allies discussed the current political situation and deliberated on the protest movement against the PDM-led federal government.

They both also condemned the alleged anti-judiciary campaign of the ruling PML-N.

Imran Khan said the “incompetent” rulers have resorted to retaliatory actions out of fear of a loss in elections.

In his meeting with columnists, the PTI chief said he has directed his party workers and leaders to get ready for their ‘court arrest’ movement.

He said they will voluntarily court arrest to achieve ‘real independence’. He claimed attempts were being made through illegal phone tapping to pressurize judges, and prevent them from playing their role for the supremacy of the Constitution.

The chief election commissioner, he alleged, is a key supporter of the PDM in constitutional violations.

Imran also reiterated his allegations against former army chief Gen (rtd) Qamar Javed Bajwa. He claimed Gen Bajwa confessed to orchestrating the ‘regime change’ operation.

On the other hand, Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid met with Mr Khan after his release from prison.

Imran also presented Rashid with a box of cigar as a gift. The former minister said whoever delayed elections beyond 90 days will be a traitor.