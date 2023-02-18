Videos » Meray Sawaal Meray Sawaal with Mansoor Ali Khan | SAMAA TV | 18th February 2023 Meray Sawaal with Mansoor Ali Khan | SAMAA TV | 18th February 2023 Feb 18, 2023 Meray Sawaal with Mansoor Ali Khan | SAMAA TV | 18th February 2023 Recommended KPO attack: BDS report says each suicide bomber’s vest held almost 8kgs explosive Balochistan digitalizes laws dating back 209 years PSL Livescore Updates: Guptill’s masterclass helps Quetta Gladiators reach 168 Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Terrorists attack Karachi’s KPO office; security forces clear building Humayun Saeed opens up about viral kissing scene in The Crown