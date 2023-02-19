Rupee devaluation causes food import bill to rise by 40.6% in rupees

The depreciation of the rupee against the dollar has, among other troubles, also resulted in an increase in Pakistan’s import bill. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the food import bill has reached $6 billion in the first seven months of the financial year.

As per the bureau, the food import bill rose by 6.29% in dollar terms, and 40.60% in terms of the rupee as compared to the same period last year.

The data shows that a foreign exchange equivalent of Rs1,347 billion was spent on food imports from July 2022 to January 2023. In comparison, food worth Rs958 billion was imported in the first seven months of the previous financial year.

The data also suggested that wheat, milk, cream, tea, dry fruits, spices, sugar, soybeans, palm oil and pulses were also imported in the period under review.

With a 23% increase as compared to last year, wheat worth Rs174.68 billion was imported. The import bill of palm oil increased by 15% to Rs550.56 billion.

The import of soybean oil increased by more than 200%, and the volume was Rs45 billion.

In the seven months of the fiscal year so far, tea leaves worth Rs82 billion and spices worth Rs20 billion were imported.

According to the data, the import of mobile phones plunged by 63%, and its import bill was recorded at Rs93 billion, as compared to Rs217 billion during the same period last year.

According to data from the bureau, a significant drop was noted in the import of cars in the first seven months of the ongoing financial year, saving millions of dollars worth of foreign exchange.

This year, cars worth Rs131.7 billion have been imported, as compared to Rs199 billion last year.

In terms of dollars, the import bill under this head this year is $58.79 million, as compared to last year’s $1.14 billion.

The data shows car imports fell between 43% and 81% as compared to last year. These include finished cars and assembled vehicles, as per the PBS.