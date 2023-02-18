Passenger aboard Dubai-Dhaka flight dies of heart attack while landing in Karachi

A passenger aboard an international airlines flight from Dubai to Dhaka, passed away while making an emergency landing in Karachi.

The airline made an emergency landing in Karachi due to the medical emergency, however, during the landing, the Bangladesh-based passenger passed away.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority officials, a passenger on board a foreign airlines flight, flying from Dubai to Dhaka, fell unwell.

The captain contacted the air traffic controller at the Karachi airport and sought permission for an emergency landing.

The officials said the aircraft was allowed to land, and doctors and an ambulance also arranged for the passenger. However, the passenger died during landing.

After landing, the doctors checked the patient and said he died of a heart attack.

The CAA officials said the passenger belonged to Bangladesh and was identified as 59-year-old Shab Sheikh.

As per reports, a Smartwings Boeing 737-800, performing a Flydubai flight FZ523 from Dubai to Dhaka, as a wet leased aircraft, landed at Karachi Airport on Saturday.