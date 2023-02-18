Ordinance Factories land case: SC orders affectees be compensated at market rate

The Supreme Court solved the case of a land dispute over the expansion of the Ordnance Factories, after 33 years, and ordered that the affectees be compensated for their land at market rate.

The 35-page verdict authored by Justice Ayesha A Malik dismissed the judgment of the Lahore high Court Rawalpindi Bench and civil appeals of the Defence Ministry and federal government for purchasing land at low price for expanding the Pakistan Ordinance Factories in Attock district.

It further suggested legislation regarding land acquisition for public projects.

The judge announced the verdict in favour of landowners after 33 years of litigation, and ordered the land acquisition collector to pay the landowners the rate as per market value of the land.

The verdict stated that forceful acquisition of land was against the basic rights of people.

It also stated that receiving market value of the land is the right of the property owners.

Land dispute

In 1990, land measuring 29,199 kanal 18 marla had been acquired in three villages of Attock district. Out of this, 27,510 kanal 13 marla fell in Burhan, 1,630 kanal two marla in Jallo and 37 kanal and 12 marla in Islamgarh villages for the extension of the Pakistan Ordinance Factory.

In this regard, a notification under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 (Act) was also issued.

Suggestion to reduce litigation in such cases

The verdict stated that under the circumstances, there is a dire need to legislate on the issue and devise a methodology to calculate potential value and market value so that it is neither arbitrary nor left to the whims of the Land Acquisition collector.

It also stated that Section 23 of the Land Acquisition Act requires that while determining compensation for land acquired, market value must be considered, and that market value and key factors for determining it are land similarly situated and in similar use.

“Unfortunately, a great amount of time was consumed for the landowners to get the worth of their land, all of which could have been avoided, had the value been properly assessed,” the SC verdict said.