Maryam doesn’t think ‘any institution’ is supporting Imran

PML-N Senior Vice President and chief organizer Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said she did not think any institution was supporting PTI chief Imran Khan.

In a chat with beat reporters at the party’s Model Town office, Ms Nawaz said her party’s narrative was ‘respect for vote’, while that of Imran Khan, she claimed, was ‘give me respect’.

She taunted that from accusing the US of his ouster, the former prime minister has now come down to blaming interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and social media sensation Akhtar Lava.

Remarking that she did not believe any institution was supporting Imran, she, however, said some elements from former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed’s time in office still remained.

“Those who executed the conspiracy together were now at each other’s throats,” Maryam remarked. She added that these people should be held accountable, saying: “The characters of the Great Game have exposed themselves.”

She further maintained that the incumbent rulers were cleaning the mess created by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

She said while Imran Khan was not even going to court out of fear, she was out in the field and leading the PML-N’s election campaign.

About her father Nawaz Sharif, Maryam said he will return soon. She also stated that she wanted every party to work for the country together.

The judiciary, the PML-N leader commented, must wash away the stain of punishing Nawaz Sharif. “We are political people and keep bearing vengeful tactics,” Maryam stressed.

She insisted that “their hands are stained with every crime, they cannot face the court”, taunting that if the hearing is held at Zaman Park even, Imran will not appear there either.