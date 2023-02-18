CTD nabs woman bomber in Quetta; seizes suicide jacket

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have averted a major terrorist attack in Quetta, and arrested a woman from Satellite Town in Quetta along with a suicide jacket.

According to a spokesperson for CTD Balochistan, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by CTD and other security agencies in Satellite Town’s Block No 4.

A woman suicide bomber, on her way on foot, was arrested. A suicide jacket fitted with four and a half kilograms of explosives was also seized from her possession.

The woman was identified as Mehbal, wife of Babreg Ilyas Nadeem.

The spokesman claimed the bomber revealed, during the initial investigation, that she belonged to the banned Baloch Liberation Front.

She had been assigned to target law enforcement agencies or important government facilities, he added.

The suspect was presented in the relevant court to get her physical remand. Raids and further investigation were underway for arresting the remaining members of the terrorist network, the spokesman added.