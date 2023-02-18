PSL Livescore Updates: Quetta Gladiators lose 2 wickets for zero runs

Live score updates

Karachi Kings decided to field first against Quetta Gladiators, as they were looking to end the losing streak in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8).

Quetta Gladiators batting

Karachi Kings’ skipper Imad Wasim got a breakthrough for his team in the first over as he got rid of dangerous Jason Roy for a duck.

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai was the new batter but his stay lasted for only three balls and he also got stumped without troubling the scorer.

Imad Wasim gave a perfect start to his side as he bowled a double wicket maiden to start off the things.

New batter Umar Akmal hit Imad Wasim for a four in the third over but was bowled by the skipper of Karachi Kings, the next ball.

Imad Wasim was looking for his fourth wicket but Sarfaraz Ahmed was the new batter, who negotiated him by scoring just five runs in the fifth over as Quetta reached 21 for the loss of three wickets.

Muhammad Amir conceded only two runs in the sixth over, hence Quetta Gladiators ended the powerplay with 23 runs.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Martin Guptill brought some stability for Quetta Gladiators as they scored 28 runs in next four overs to help their team reach 50 in 10th over.

The pair had a partnership of 69 runs and it was ended in the 15th over when Muhammad Amir dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed for 32 runs.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was the next one to go back, as he was dismissed after scoring five runs off 11 balls.

Karachi Kings Playing XI

Karachi Kings made two changes to their playing XI as they brought in experienced spinner Imran Tahir and fast bowler Aamer Yamin in place of James Fuller and Muhammad Musa.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI