Karachi Kings finish six runs short after Guptill masterclass

Live score updates

The flabbergasted face of team mentor Wasim Akram spoke more than the final score of Karachi Kings who finished six runs short of the target set by the Quetta Gladiators and picked up their third consecutive loss in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Although the two teams were playing just the sixth match of the PSL, with Quetta Gladiators playing only their second match of the tournament, Karachi Kings were playing their third match on Saturday at the National Bank Arena.

Any thing less than a victory would have meant that they were in serious trouble of making it to the eliminators.

Quetta, needed to win to prove they are more than paper tigers and true contenders for the crown.

Player-of-the-match Martin Guptill put in a thrilling innings, scoring the first century of the tournament, smashing 12 boundaries and five maximums to score 111 that helped the Gladiators, who were teetering at 23 for four at one point to put in a total that they could try and defend.

The Kings, though, started as poorly as the Gladiators, as they were reduced to 35 for three by the middle of the fourth over.

And it seemed to get worse in the 11th over when they lost both Matthew Wade and Imad Wasim in the same over, leaving the team precariously perched at 76 for five.

But Malik and Irfan Khan managed to steady the innings. The caution to not lose further wickets, however, cost the Kings who saw the run rate creep up with every ball and eventually ended up six runs short.

Earlier, the Kings won the toss and decided to field first against Quetta Gladiators. The Kings will hope that the match between the two teams languishing at the bottom of the PSL table would allow them to end their losing streak in the tournament.

Karachi Kings batting

James Vince gave Karachi Kings a good start as he hit Naseem Shah for two boundaries in first over.

But he was not accompanied well from the other end, as both Sharjeel Khan and Haider Ali departed without scoring any run.

Karachi Kings were in trouble in the fifth over when they lost third wicket for 35 runs, as James Vince was bowled by Naseem Shah after scoring 22 runs.

Shoaib Malik and Matthew Wade had a partnership of 35 runs, but that was broken when Muhammad Hasnain dismissed the Australian for 15 runs.

Muhammad Hasnain struck again in the same over when he dismissed Imad Wasim for just 5 runs.

Shoaib Malik and Irfan Khan, however, have managed to give the Kings some much needed stability. But with the run rate mounting with every passing delivery, the two would need to step up the pace of acquiring runs or risk the ignominy of losing three in a row at home and prove that instead of lions, they are just house cats.

The late heroics from Malik and Irfan, though, was not enough.

The pair added 86 for the sixth wicket but over nine overs, but they were unable to get going fast enough to get to the target. Some good death bowling by Muhammad Hasnain and Naseem Shah put the brakes on when they mattered and arguably won the match for the Gladiators.

Quetta Gladiators batting

Karachi Kings’ skipper Imad Wasim got a breakthrough for his team in the first over as he got rid of dangerous Jason Roy for a duck.

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai was the new batter but his stay lasted for only three balls and he also got stumped without troubling the scorer.

Imad Wasim gave a perfect start to his side as he bowled a double wicket maiden to start off the things.

New batter Umar Akmal hit Imad Wasim for a four in the third over but was bowled by the skipper of Karachi Kings, the next ball.

Imad Wasim was looking for his fourth wicket but Sarfaraz Ahmed was the new batter, who negotiated him by scoring just five runs in the fifth over as Quetta reached 21 for the loss of three wickets.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was the next one to go back, as he was dismissed after scoring five runs off 11 balls.

Muhammad Amir conceded only two runs in the sixth over, hence Quetta Gladiators ended the powerplay with 23 runs.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Martin Guptill brought some stability for Quetta Gladiators as they scored 28 runs in next four overs to help their team reach 50 in 10th over.

The pair had a partnership of 69 runs and it was ended in the 15th over when Muhammad Amir dismissed Iftikhar Ahmed for 32 runs.

Martin Guptill made sure that Quetta Gladiators reached a respectable total as he scored a fifty to give his side some hope.

The New Zealander batter did not stop there as he kept hitting shots all over the park and reached his century of 62 balls.

He smashed Andrew Tye for three sixes and three fours in the 19th over, a total of 30 runs, to help his side reach 150 as well.

Martin Guptill was finally dismissed off the last ball of the innings, but after scoring 117 runs off just 67 balls.

Quetta Gladiators finished with 168 runs for the loss of seven wickets, despite being 23 for four at one stage.

Karachi Kings Playing XI

Karachi Kings made two changes to their playing XI as they brought in experienced spinner Imran Tahir and fast bowler Aamer Yamin in place of James Fuller and Muhammad Musa.

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI