Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators to battle to avoid bottom position

In a battle of two teams, which are on the bottom of the table, Karachi Kings will face Quetta Gladiators in their match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 8).

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has captained Quetta Gladiators in all the seasons of PSL, will take on the team of his original city and will try to give them third consecutive loss.

It could be a huge concern for Karachi Kings, who won just one game last season and were hoping for a better showing after getting the rid of their former captain Babar Azam.

They lost a close match against Peshawar Zalmi in the opener but Islamabad United defeated them easily in their next match.

On the other hand Quetta Gladiators were simply outclassed by Multan Sultans in their only match of PSL 8.

Quetta Gladiators won both of their matches against Karachi Kings last season and have an edge by 9-5 in head to head record.