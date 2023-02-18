FM for capacity building of Afghan authorities to counter terror threats

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday urged the international community to help build the capacity of the Afghan interim authorities to take on the threats of terrorism.

The foreign minister said this while taking part in a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference.

He said the international community wanted the Afghan interim government to live up to its obligations and commitments in areas like women’s education, an all-inclusive government and tackling of potential threats from terrorism, emanating from terrorist groups such as the Islamic State, TTP and Al-Qaeda.

The foreign minister said if this issue was not taken seriously, the terrorist groups could conduct attacks from Afghanistan, as had been witnessed recently in Pakistan.

The interim Afghan set-up neither had a standing army, a counter-terrorism force, even a border force nor the capacity, he commented.

Bilawal said the global community should convince the Afghan authorities to take on the threat of terrorism and demonstrate its will.

“Terrorism not only poses a threat to the immediate neighbors of Afghanistan, but also to the West,” he cautioned.

Pakistan had helped Afghanistan in the past, and would continue to do so, as it had hosted the largest number of Afghan refugees on its soil, he said, adding the international community could not wash their hands and turn away from Afghanistan.

The minister stressed the world should continue its humanitarian support, unfreeze Afghan assets, open up banking channels and engage with the Taliban, society and the women.

He reiterated that a peaceful Afghanistan was vital for the stability of the region, and the international community must play its role in this regard.

The Afghan interim government had assured to eradicate terrorism from its soil, he added.

The foreign minister also elaborated that the continuation of economic activities and progress in the war-weary Afghanistan was must for peace and stability, and would help the interim authorities to run affairs of the country.