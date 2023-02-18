FIA summons Farrukh Habib on Feb 21 over ‘corruption, misuse of power’

The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) on Saturday summoned a prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader on February 21 (Tuesday).

The agency FIA said former state minister Farrukh Habib has been summoned over alleged corruption and misuse of authority.

Mr Habib has been accused of committing corruption in the National Textile University, Faisalabad in connivance with its rector, Tanveer Hussain.

The FIA has asked the PTI leader to appear before the FIA composite circle, Faisalabad.

Mr Habib also shared the FIA’s notice on Twitter, saying he received the “bogus” notice and that he stood firm with Imran Khan and will continue to raise his voice for the truth.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued a summons to PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi on February 20 in the Muhammad Khan Bhatti case.

The NAB notification stated that Moonis has been summoned in a case related to receiving kickbacks in tenders of the highways’ division.

The anti-graft watchdog said Moonis will be probed regarding the case.

Earlier this month, Bhatti was arrested while on his way to the Sindh High Court to seek a protective pre-arrest bail.