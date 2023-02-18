CCTV footage shows terrorists inside KPO building

CCTV footage of Friday evening’s Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack has been obtained by SAMAA TV, that shows terrorists roaming inside the building.

In the footage from inside the building, the terrorists can be seen taking positions on the first floor of the KPO.

The pictures also show the terrorists carrying modern weapons, and bags over their shoulders.

On Friday evening, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists had stormed the Karachi Police Office, located on the main Shahrae Faisal artery.

The attack led to an hours-long siege and floor-by-floor operation by security forces in which all four attackers ended up being killed, while four security officials and civilians were killed and over 19 injured.

After a three and a half hour ordeal, a joint operation of the security forces managed to clear the main building of the KPO and of all terrorists, and a search operation was launched.