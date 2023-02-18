ECP ‘objects’ to president’s choice of words while asking for holding polls

Responding to President Arif Alvi’s letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Feb 8, that directed it to immediately hold elections to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies, the ECP has expressed reservations over the choice of words of the president.

In a letter addressed to the president on Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja says all constitutional institutions are under the president being the head of state. All other constitutional and legal bodies are constitutionally obliged to respect the president’s office.

“We are sure that it is impartial and expect parental guidance from this prestigious office towards other constitutional bodies and expect that there will be better choice of words while addressing such other constitutional institutions,” the CEC said in the letter.

The document stated that the ECP is duty-bound to organize and conduct elections under Article 218(3) of the Constitution. The ECP, it stressed, is trying its level best to fulfil its constitutional duties without any pressure or fear.

It reminded the president that after dissolution of both provincial assemblies, the commission approached governors of both provinces for appointment of a date for elections, and also sent reminders.

It cited Article 48(5) of the Constitution as saying that the president and governor were responsible for fixing dates for elections to the respective legislatures.

It said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-lnsaf and three other petitioners moved the Lahore High Court seeking elections. The court directed the ECP to consult the Punjab governor and fix a date for the polls. In the meeting, the governor regretted to announce a date and informed the commission that he intended to approach the legal forum.

The ECP reminded the president that it was fully cognizant of its constitutional obligations to organize and conduct the election and has taken all necessary steps in this regard.

“It will not be out of place to mention here that the role of the Hon’ble President and the Governor of a Province is clearly mentioned in Article 48(5) and 105(3) of the Constitution respectively.”

It stressed that the Constitution did not empower the commission to fix a date for general election to an assembly. The ECP is mandated to organize and conduct election without any consultation.

“In this regard, it has fulfilled its obligations, as so many by-elections to the Senate, National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies have been held well within time and the Commission did not hesitate to announce the date of such elections…. At the same time the Elections Act, 2017 also does not confer powers on the Commission to announce a poll date except in Senate elections and all bye-elections,” it stated.

On Feb 8, President Alvi had written to the ECP to announce the election dates for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies.

In a letter to CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, President Alvi emphasized the primary duty of the ECP was to conduct fair and free elections as stated in the Constitution.