After letter exchanges, ECP, president to meet face to face on Punjab, KP polls

Following an exchange of multiple letters between both sides, a meeting between the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and President Arif Alvi has been arranged on Feb 20 (Monday) to discuss the provincial elections.

The meeting has been arranged after the president wrote a letter to chief election commissioner expressing displeasure over the alleged indifference of the ECP on holding general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ECP officials will fully satisfy the president regarding the provisions of the Constitution for holding elections.

In its stance, the commission will also refer to the provisions and references from the Constitution and the Elections Act 2017.

The ECP had on Friday filed an intra-court appeal against the verdict of a single bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) directing the poll body to immediately announce dates for elections to the Punjab Assembly.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman were made respondents in the appeal filed by ECP Secretary Omer Hamid Khan through advocate Shezada Mazhar.

In its appeal, the ECP has maintained that it has no constitutional authority to announce the date for elections.

LHC to hear ECP intra-court appeal on Feb 20

A division bench comprising upon Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal of Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear the case on February 20th.

It is pertinent to note that On February 11, a single bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed the ECP to immediately announce the date of elections in Punjab with a notification specifying the reason, after consultations with Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman – being constitutional Head of the Province, to ensure that elections are not held not later than 90 days as outlined in the Constitution.

The rainbow coalition government in Islamabad has reiterated multiple times that elections in Punjab and KP should be held with the upcoming general elections. However, PTI supremo Imran Khan in his speeches made it clear that only free and fair elections within 90 since dissolution of both assemblies will take the country towards path of what he believed Haqiqi Azadi (real freedom).