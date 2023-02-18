PIA reduces fares for Pakistani students traveling to China

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has further cut down its fare for Pakistani students travelling from Pakistan to China with immediate effect.

The fares have been reduced from the existing 22% to 27%, according to official sources.

The move aims to facilitate Pakistani students who are planning to travel to China to join their studies at Chinese educational institutions.

PIA currently operates two weekly flights on Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad and Islamabad-Chengdu-Islamabad routes on Sundays and Wednesdays respectively.

Pakistani students who were unable to return to China due to Covid-19 travel restrictions can now take advantage of the new fare.

After lifting all travel restrictions, Pakistani students are planning to return to China to attend offline classes, as Chinese authorities have allowed them to do so.

This move has been welcomed by Tehsin Ahmad, a Pakistani student, who believes that the new decreased fare will greatly facilitate Pakistani students who want to return and join their offline education.

Many students are now able to avail the discounted fares and return to their respective universities in China.

