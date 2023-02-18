Selling only two golf clubs occupying state land would reduce Pakistan’s debt: Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday suggested that one-fourth of Pakistan’s debt could be paid off if only two golf clubs built on expensive government land were sold.

Addressing the annual convocation ceremony of a private college in Sialkot, the minister acknowledged that the country has already gone bankrupt, and that the solution to the country’s problems lies within the country itself and not with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He blamed the establishment, bureaucracy, and politicians for the current economic situation.

He revealed that he had been in the parliament for 33 years and had witnessed the country’s politics being disgraced for 32 of those years.

The PML-N leader also pointed out that golf clubs had been built on government land, and that selling two of them would reduce one-fourth of Pakistan’s debt.

Asif expressed his condolences for the loss of personnel in the fight against terrorism, saying that security agencies were working tirelessly to combat the issue.

He claimed that terrorists had been allowed to settle in the country two years ago.