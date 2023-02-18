‘Khan sahb was concerned about you’: Yasmin Rashid alleged audio leak with reinstated Lahore CCPO

An audio leak - purportedly featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid and reinstated Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar - has come to the fore in which their conversation cannot be linked accurately to one context.

The audio seems to be very recent, following the tension in Lahore linked to the possible arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Notably, the audio leak has surfaced after Dogar was reinstated by the Supreme Court (SC) after he was replaced by the caretaker government of Punjab.

Lahore’s top cop is considered close to PTI.

In the audio, Dr Yasmin can be heard asking Dogar to share any good news regarding the order (probably about his restoration).

To which, Dogar replies that he has not received it yet.

He said that no orders have been forwarded by the court (yet) as the document are usually signed by the judge after office hours.

“As soon the order is received, our people there are ready,” said Dogar.

PTI leader replies that Imran Khan had been concerned about him and quipped if they could spend their night peacefully.

To which, Dogar prayed that may Almighty Allah blessed everyone.