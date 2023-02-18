PTI reveals ‘Jail Bharo’ movement schedule

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced the schedule of ‘Jail Bharo’ movement starting from February 22, under which 200 party workers will serve themselves for arrest voluntarily every day till March 1.

The movement will kick off from Lahore and a list of volunteers has already been prepared.

A six-member group of former members of national and provincial assemblies will also present themselves for arrest.

As per the schedule, the PTI activists will self-surrender in Peshawar on February 23, in Rawalpindi on 24, in Multan on 25, in Gujranwala on 26, in Sargodha on 27, in Sahiwal on 28 and in Faisalabad on March 1.

PTI leadership said that they will stage sit-ins if the authorities did not put them behind bars.