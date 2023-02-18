Sajal Ali says she doesn’t crave to be with someone

Sajal Ali has opened up about her thoughts on marriage and the societal pressure surrounding it, stating that she does not believe that being without a partner does not make a person incomplete or a failure.

In a recent interview while promoting her upcoming international movie What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Sajal Ali said that marriage is not a necessary part of life.

The actor emphasized that she does not feel the need to be with someone, and while being in love is a wonderful feeling, she feels complete without a man.

“You know that you are complete without a man, to be with the right person or to be in love is a great idea, but you are not incomplete without a man. I don’t think so, I don’t really crave to be with someone,” she said.

The actor, who has gained international recognition with her latest film What’s Love Got to Do With It?, shared that she celebrates every day due to the amount of love, respect, and praise she receives from her fans.

Sajal feels fulfilled and content in her life.

She stated that she does not believe marriage is a requirement for a happy life and that people should not feel pressured into it.

Directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor and Jemima Goldsmith’s screenplay, the cross-cultural rom-com focuses on Zoe, a documentary filmmaker, and her journey to love.

The movie will release in UK cinemas, on January 27, 2023.