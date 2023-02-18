‘It’s not a big deal’: Nida Yasir owns up to her blunder with witty response to trolls

Nida Yasir finally responded to the criticism she faced recently for her lack of knowledge about Pakistan’s historic victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, saying everyone makes mistakes.

In a viral video clip from The Shoaib Akhtar Show, the show host is seen asking Yasir that when did Pakistan win the 1992 Cricket World Cup, to which she remains clueless and turns to co-guest Shahista Lodhi for help.

When Akhtar changes the question to when Pakistan won the 2009 T20 World Cup, Nida replies 1992.

Her mistake quickly went viral, and she has since become the subject of numerous memes and jokes.

Yasir’s mistake also caught the attention of Pakistani celebrities, including Yasir Hussain and Kubra Khan.

Hussain shared a screenshot of Yasir’s viral clip on his Instagram story, calling her “cute” and suggesting she take the Central Superior Service (CSS) exams this year.

Meanwhile, Kubra Khan also joked about the incident when asked the same question on Fahad Mustafa’s show, The Fourth Umpire, responding jokingly, ‘In 2006’.

View this post on Instagram

Despite the backlash, Yasir responded to the trolls in a recent Instagram story, saying that if her blunder brings a smile to people’s faces during these depressing times, she doesn’t mind.

However, she also added that she didn’t know what she did wrong and that people forget their birthdays and anniversaries, so it’s understandable to forget a specific date.