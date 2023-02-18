CTD arrests 8 terrorists of TTP, Daesh in Punjab IBO

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday apprehended eight terrorists of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Daesh group during multiple operations in Punjab.

The recent surge of terrorist activities in the country has prompted the CTD to take swift action.

Following which, CTD conducted a grand operation on the hideouts of terrorists in several districts, including Lahore, Sargodha, and Multan.

During the operation, forces arrested eight terrorists belonging to banned groups.

CTD recovered suicide jackets, explosives, arms, and bullets from the hideouts.

Seven cases had been registered against the terrorists with investigation underway.