PM Shehbaz expresses confidence in Turkey’s ability to overcome current crisis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed confidence in the ability of earthquake hit Turkiye that they will overcome from the crisis faced by the nation.

He extended his sympathies to Turkiye following the worst earthquake of the 21st century, which claimed the lives of over 40,000 people.

In a recent interview with Anadolu News Agency, Sharif offered his condolences to the families affected and expressed his commitment to providing support to Turkiye in any way possible.

PM revealed that he had already spoken to President Tayyip Erdogan to offer his condolences and support, and that Pakistan had sent over 500 tons of relief goods, including tents, blankets, and other equipment.

Pakistani rescue teams had also managed to rescue 14 people from the landslide, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan’s focus was on providing more winter tents to Turkiye, and revealed that another plane of such tents was set to arrive soon.

The PM also praised the leadership skills of President Erdogan and expressed his confidence that Turkiye would soon overcome the current crisis.

In addition to the aid provided by the government, Sharif highlighted the generosity of Pakistani citizens, including ministers and members of parliament who had donated a month’s salary to support Turkiye.

Sharif called on the international community to provide assistance to Turkiye, and urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to hold an emergency meeting to address the crisis.

He stressed that the welfare of the people of Turkiye was of utmost importance and called for political point-scoring to be set aside.