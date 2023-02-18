US condemns KPO attack, says standing with Pakistan against terrorism

The United States on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO), and vowed to stand with Pakistan and its residents against the deadly terrorism wave across the country.

Terrorists of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Friday stormed the KPO, located on Karachi’s main artery, Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The attack led to an hours long siege and floor-by-floor operation by security forces in which all four attackers ended up dead while four security officials and civilians were killed and over 19 injured.

The State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that violence is not a solution to any problem, and it must be stopped at the earliest.

Ned Price expressed grief and condolences to the families of KPO attack.

The US also issued a travel advisory for its citizens and instructed them to remain alerted while visiting the affected area.

The US Embassy in Islamabad said, “We advise US citizens to take extra precautions, avoid traveling to the affected area and inform friends and family about their safety.”