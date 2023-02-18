KPO attack: BDS report says each suicide bomber’s vest carried almost 8kg explosive

The inquiry report prepared by the bomb disposal squad on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) attack on Friday revealed that each of the six to ten terrorists, who stormed the building, carried almost eight kilograms of explosive material in their suicide vests.

Right after the incident, the bomb disposal team prepared a detailed report behind the happenings at the crime scene.

As per the report, the attackers had been wearing explosive vests, out of which one had been detonated by the bomber; while two had been defused by the squad.

It added that seven to eight kgs of explosives had been used in each suicide vest, following the intensity of blast recorded after one of the bombers detonated his jacket on the fourth floor.

The explosion damaged the building structure while the windows of the nearby buildings also shattered.

The report stated that the police officials recovered a white vehicle carrying a number plate (BSR – 636) from the scene and seized ammunition hidden inside it.

While, there is no such record of the car being stolen by someone or the terrorists.

As per the report, the remains of three slain attackers had been shifted to Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem.

Two terrorists have been identified as Kifayatullah who hailed from Lucky Marwat while Zalnur hailed from North Waziristan.

The identification process of the third slain terrorist is underway.