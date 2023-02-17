PSL matches to be held per schedule: CM Murad Ali Shah

Announcing the successful completion of the counter-terrorism operation in the Karachi Police Office on Friday evening, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has assured that matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held as per schedule.

Speaking to the media after all the four terrorists inside the Karachi Police Office were killed or committed suicide through explosions, Shah said that they were equipped to tackle such situations.

He added that they will ensure the safety of all the players visiting and residents.

Karachi is one of the four venues for PSL matches.

In its eighth season, PSL will continue until March 19 with the final match in Karachi scheduled for February 26, when Karachi Kings face off against Multan Sultans.

Earlier on Friday, terrorists had stormed the Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Shahrae Faisal.

After a three and a half hours, a joint operation by hte police, Rangers and the army, cleared the building.

At least two police officers, a Ranger and a civilian were among those martyred in the attack and subsequent operation while 17 people were injured – mostly police and Rangers.