Nawaz Sharif seeks probe into Parvez Elahi’s leaked comments

Deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Friday called for a probe into the leaked statements of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi.

Speaking to the media in London on Friday afternoon, he termed the contents of the alleged audio leaks as ‘serious’ and deeply troubling.

He asked what can be more serious than the statements uttered for honorable judges by Elahi.

The three-time former prime minister said that it was because of elements such as these that Pakistan has reached this point.

“Pakistan is falling headfirst and can’t standup,” he said, as he blamed Elahi for it.

He blamed the ‘gang of five’ for all the miseries and crises that the country is facing.

The PML-N supremo said the audio leak was quite very sad and serious thing that demanded that the authorities take notice of the matter.

“It is unfortunate and quite serious and needs to be tackled,” he said.

It is pertinent to note that an audio leak, purportedly featuring former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, has come to the fore, wherein a voice – said to be his – could be heard telling his ‘lawyer’ to try and get a certain judge to hear a case of his close associate, Muhammad Khan Bhatti.