KPO attack: PSL teams in Karachi ‘safe’

Teams of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) who were in Karachi for practice or were due to travel out for their next match were ‘safe’, security and law enforcement authorities said.

Officials said that one team, Islamabad United, who had played and won against Karachi Kings in the city the other day, were scheduled to travel to Multan on Friday evening for their next match.

Officials said that the team’s players and coaching staff were safely transported to Jinnah International Airport on Friday evening amid strict security.

Islamabad United are due to play against Multan Sultans at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 19.

Moreover, two other teams, including Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars were practicing at the National Bank Arena in Karachi.

They were later taken through alternative routes amid strict security to safe locations.