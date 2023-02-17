SC tasks JIT to probe reasons for Arshad Sharif’s departure from Pakistan

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Friday directed the Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT) to find answers to three critical questions related to Arshad Sharif’s murder in Kenya last year.

The apex court has tasked JIT to investigate what motivated slain journalist Arshad Sharif to leave Pakistan.

In this respect, it empowered the JIT to investigate the multiple FIRs lodged against the deceased journalist and any other sensitive information that he may have in his possession.

Secondly, the JIT has been asked why did the government of Dubai order Arshad Sharif to leave the country?

Further, the top court asked who had released the two-member committee’s fact-finding report and what was the reason behind it.

The SC gave a two-week deadline to submit a report as it directed to list the case for a hearing in March.

Case proceedings

On Friday, Additional Attorney General has referred to two reports filed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT).

The report by the MoFA details the steps that were taken by it to assist the SJIT during their visits to Kenya and UAE whereas the report by the SJIT states the headway made in the investigation of the murder of the deceased Mr. Arshad Sharif.

Kenyan government render assistance

The Additional Attorney General has also pointed out that the Kenyan Government has become reluctant to render assistance in the investigation and that the SJIT was not allowed to examine witnesses or inspect the crime scene during its visit.

The SJIT report suggested that possibly the premature release of the fact-finding report prepared by the two-member committee has alarmed the Kenyan authorities.

“We are not inclined at this stage to speculate on the reason behind the change in approach of the Kenyan Government. Nevertheless the MoFA, keeping in view the subtle formalities of foreign relations and the fact that Kenya is regarded a friendly State by Pakistan, shall liaise with the concerned authorities in Kenya to ascertain the cause(s) of the Kenyan Government’s reluctance to assist with the investigation and address these on a priority basis for the smooth progress of the investigation,” the verdict stated.

In response to the Court’s suggestion that the United Nations (UN) may be involved in the investigation to ensure the cooperation of the Government of Kenya, the learned Addl. Attorney General submits that the proper diplomatic channel has been invoked under the Mutual Legal Assistance Act, 2011 for seeking the cooperation of the Government of Kenya.

Therefore, time may be given for that process to run its course before approaching the United Nations. The request appears reasonable and is granted. However, in the meanwhile the MoFA shall familiarise itself about the terms and conditions for requesting the assistance of the United Nations in case the need subsequently arises.