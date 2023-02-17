Full might of state, coordinated actions needed to eradicate terrorists: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office on Friday evening.

At least two terrorists have been killed while at least one police officer and another individual was martyred in the attack while five individuals were injured.

The premier has sought a report from Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the Sindh police and the civilian authorities of Sindh on the attack.

He ordered to mount a planned operation against the terrorists in the building of KPO.

Shehbaz appreciated the police and security forces for mounting an immediate counter to the terrorists.

He directed Sanaullah to ensure that the federal government provides the police and security forces every support they need for a cleanup operation against terrorists.

“Once again terrorists have targeted Karachi,” he said, adding, “the full might of the state through coordinated actions is necessary to eradicate terrorists.”

“Such cowardly attacks cannot dent the morale and resolve of the police and law enforcement agencies,” he said, adding, “the entire nation is backing the police and law enforcement agencies.”

The Karachi Police Office (KPO) office is located on Karachi’s main artery, Shahrae Faisal. It came under a gun and bomb attack on Friday evening.

As per the latest updates, at least two terrorists have been killed while four officials were injured as police and Rangers mount a counter operation.