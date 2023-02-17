Security beefed up in Hyderabad, Larkana

In the wake of the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) on Friday evening, security has been beefed up in Hyderabad and Larkana cities of Sindh.

In a police advisory issued on Friday evening, an alerts were issued by Hyderabad SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh and Larkana SSP Dr Muhammad Imran Khan.

They directed to enhance pickets across the city and intensify conduct snap checking to prevent any untoward terrorist activity.

Further, security has also been beefed on all routes leading to and from the cities.

The SSPs further directed to enhance security at key police and government installations including District Commissioner House, DIG House, SSP Office and SSP House, Police Headquarters and other key buildings.