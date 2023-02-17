Rana Sanaullah says foreign hands could be involved in Karachi attack

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday hinted that foreign hands could be involved in the attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO).

Talking to SAMAA TV, he said that he had received a briefing on the attack from the Inspector General of Sindh Police and the Sindh chief secretary.

“Only one terror outfit could be behind the attack,” he stressed.

Sanaullah added that per what he had been told, there were six to seven terrorists who had stormed the KPO through its front door.

The federal interior minister said the terrorists lobbed grenades to gain access to the police office.

He said as per the Karachi top cop, the terrorist have reached the third floor (the top floor of the building) where armed guards and other police officers had engaged the attackers.

“But the situation is not clear,” he added.

Asked whether he had any knowledge about a threat to the KPO, Sanaullah denied any such threat alert.

“There was a general threat of terrorism across the country but there was no specific threat for this office,” he added.

“Once police and Rangers enter the building, they will be able to neutralize the terrorists,” the interior minister said quoting Karachi’s top cop.

Asked if the attackers were armed with heavy weapons, he said that while they knew about the grenades which had exploded, Sanaullah said that they believed that one rocket propelled grenade was also possibly fired.

He further said that it was possible that some of the attackers could be wearing ‘explosives-laden suicide vests’.

Rana Sanaullah said he would be able to share more information once the operation is compelted.

Where’s CCPO Karachi?

He confirmed and clarified that at the moment the Karachi police chief was not present in his office. Rather, he was in Islamabad to attend some meetings.

Sindh Governor says RAW 20 years investment in Karachi

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori condemned the terrorist attack and said security forces will clear the Karachi Police office within minutes.

“Our strategy is to capture the terrorists alive from the attack site. So, we could show the faces of the terrorists to the nation. Terrorists wants to sabotage the PSL,” he said.